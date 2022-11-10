SHREVEPORT, Ls. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police department is asking the public for any information that will help them locate the suspect in an armed robbery at Sam’s Town.

Officials say the suspect approached someone in the parking garage on the 300 block of Clyde Fant Parkway on Tuesday around 10:50 a.m. The suspect reportedly demanded their wallet at gunpoint.

Investigators released images from security footage on Thursday in hopes of identifying the suspect.

If you have any information that could help police find this person, contact the Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-7300 #3. Those who would like to remain anonymous can contact the Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, online, or through the P3Tips app.