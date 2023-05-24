SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating two separate shootings that occurred with in a few hours of each other Wednesday night.

According to police, reports came in of a shooting in the 3100 block of Regent Street around 8:00 p.m.

Police say a man was left with life-threatening injuries after being shot in the back.

Just an hour later around 9 p.m., police received reports of another shooting in the 1800 block of David Raines Road.

Police say a black male was shot and transported to the hospital.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as soon as it becomes available.