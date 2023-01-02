SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A juvenile suspect has been questioned and released in connection with Shreveport’s first homicide of the year.

It happened at the Villa Norte Apartments just after 6 p.m. New Year’s Day. Police say officers were called to investigate a reported shooting and arrived to find a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Oschner LSU Health, where he died in surgery.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has since identified the victim as 19-year-old Jeremiah Kelly.

Several witnesses were detained for questioning and released. Police say a juvenile suspect and their parent later showed up at the police department and spoke to investigators.

That juvenile has since been released, but police say the investigation is ongoing.

It was the second shooting of the year in Shreveport, after a man was shot early Sunday morning outside the Summer Tree Apartments on Bert Kouns in what police are calling a domestic incident.

According to SPD, a woman and her boyfriend were coming out of an apartment there when the woman’s ex-boyfriend jumped out of the bushes and charged at them. According to information gathered by investigators, the woman’s boyfriend shot the ex-boyfriend in the hand, and the ex-boyfriend ran off.

He later showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand.

So far there are no arrests in that case, as police say preliminary information and witness statements indicate the shooting was in self-defense. However, the case will be sent to the DA’s office for final review.