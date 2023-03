SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that took place on I-49.

According to police, multiple shots were fired near the 70th Street on-ramp to I-49 northbound around 5:41 p.m.

At least one vehicle was hit by the barrage of gun fire. Police say one person was shot and taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

This is a developing story and more details will be added as they become available.