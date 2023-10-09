SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Officers are investigating a carjacking and shooting in a west Shreveport apartment complex Monday morning.

The Shreveport Police Department was called to the scene at the Riverdale Apartments on Rasberry Lane around 10:29 a.m. Authorities said a man was shot in the arm three times by a man dressed all in black who attempted to steal his car.

Shreveport police searching for shooting suspect on Rasberry Ln. (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

The shooting victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said the suspect is still on the run and they are searching for him in a nearby wooded area.

Riverdale is located across the street from Huntington High School, which is closed this week for Fall Break.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.