SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Officers are investigating a carjacking and shooting in a west Shreveport apartment complex Monday morning.
The Shreveport Police Department was called to the scene at the Riverdale Apartments on Rasberry Lane around 10:29 a.m. Authorities said a man was shot in the arm three times by a man dressed all in black who attempted to steal his car.
The shooting victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Police said the suspect is still on the run and they are searching for him in a nearby wooded area.
Riverdale is located across the street from Huntington High School, which is closed this week for Fall Break.
This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.