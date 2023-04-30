SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a shooting Sunday morning in South Shreveport that sent one man to the hospital.

Officers responded to the call of a shooting on the 400 block of Melrose St. just before 10:30 a.m. Within ten minutes dispatch records show eight police units and five EMS arrived at the scene. Officers arrived to find an 18-year-old reportedly shot his stepfather in the lower body.

Shooting on Melrose St. in Shreveport (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

EMS took the man to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Officials say they took the suspect into custody.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.