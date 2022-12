Police are investigating a fatal shooting at the Comfort Inn Hotel on Healthplex Dr. in south Shreveport late Friday morning. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a shooting at a hotel in south Shreveport late Friday morning.

Caddo 911 logs show that a shooting was reported at 11:10 a.m. on Healthplex Drive.

Police are still on the scene inside the Comfort Inn Hotel. A front desk clerk at the hotel confirmed that no one was brought out of the hotel and the coroner has arrived on the scene.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.