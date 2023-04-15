SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a drive by shooting that took place Saturday evening.

Around 5:49 p.m. officers arrived on the scene at the intersection of Rainbow Rd. and Harris St. Officials say a juvenile was shot in a drive-by and sustained life threatening injuries. The victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health for treatment.

Shooting on Rainbow and Harris (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

There are no suspects yet in the shooting. The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.