SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a domestic shooting in the Ingleside neighborhood that happened Monday evening.

Around 8:00 p.m., officers were called to the scene on Walker St. near Regent St., where they say a woman was shot multiple times. She was taken to Ochsner LSU Health for treatment. They report she is in stable condition.

Multiple children were reported to be in the home. Detectives are interviewing witnesses at the station to determine how the shooting happened.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.