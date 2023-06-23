SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police investigated a shooting Friday night at the Nantucket Harbor apartments.

Police say there was a shootout at the complex but no one was injured.

According to emergency dispatch records, police initially responded to a ‘shots fired’ call on Lakeshore Drive, the street where the apartment complex is located.

Witnesses on the scene told KTAL they heard several shots fired.

A car was also partially submerged in the apartment’s pond and there is no word currently on how it is involved.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.