TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana police are investigating a shooting that injured two people Tuesday night.

According to a Facebook post made by TTPD, officers were dispatched to a reported shooting at the McDonald’s on New Boston Road.

When they arrived police around 10:30 p.m. they said they found a 17-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. Another male, 21, was shot twice in the torso and showed up at the hospital about ten minutes later.

Through their investigation police learned that there was an altercation between the occupants of two vehicles as they were driving down the road. Each vehicle had three occupants.

The vehicles pulled into the McDonald’s parking lot and shooting started from at least one of the vehicles.

Investigators say that conflicting accounts of what happened once shots were fired from occupants of those in the vehicle cause the story to “get a little murky”.

The investigation is ongoing and TTPD is asking that anyone with information about this shooting should call 903-798-3116 or 903-798-3876 after hours.