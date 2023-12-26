NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in the city of Natchitoches are investigating a homicide that happened early Tuesday morning.

NPD officers were reportedly dispatched to the 300 block of Texas Street in response to a person suffering a gunshot wound in a parking lot just after 1:30 a.m.

Police said when they arrived, they learned that 23-year-old March Sowell had been brought to the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center via a personal vehicle. His injuries were fatal.

NPD asks anyone who wishes to report suspicious activity should call 318-352-8101 or contact Detective William Connell with information regarding this incident at 318-238-3911.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at 318-238-2388 or by downloading the P3Tips app.

This investigation is ongoing.