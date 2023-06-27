SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured on East Egan Street in Shreveport.

According to police, a male and female were having a verbal dispute which led to the shooting.

The female suspect allegedly retrieved a firearm and began shooting at the man, hitting him. She then fled the scene before police arrived at the scene.

Seven units responded to the 201 block of East Eagan St. around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Shreveport Police say they are now searching for the female suspect. She is believed to be driving a black or burgundy Nissan Ultima.

The victim has non-life-threatening injuries.