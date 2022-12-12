SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are looking for a suspect from a hostage situation that began a standoff Sunday night.

Just before 8:00 p.m., SPD received an emergency call to a domestic dispute on Pines Rd. in the Western Hills neighborhood.

Officials say that when officers arrived, they found it had become a hostage situation. They say a man is inside the home with several weapons and threatening to harm others.

Scene of a hostage situation in Western Hills (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Scene of a hostage situation in Western Hills (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Scene of a hostage situation in Western Hills (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Scene of a hostage situation in Western Hills (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Scene of a hostage situation in Western Hills (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)



Hostage negotiators with the Shreveport Police Special Response Team were called to the scene, and police worked to secure the home and the area.

As of 9:20 a.m. Monday, police had been through the home and found the suspect was no longer inside. Authorities say they know the identity of the suspect and are searching for him.

Officials say his name and charges will be released at a later time.

This is a developing story, more information will be provided as it becomes available.