Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Four teens were arrested and face multiple felony charges after police say they were caught in a stolen vehicle.

Shreveport police officers responded to a reported carjacking on June 5 in the 2100 block of Grimmett Drive. When officers arrived the victim told them that four armed men robbed him of his vehicle and other possessions.

Another carjacking on June 7 in the 1600 block of Barton Drive was reported by a DoorDash delivery driver who claimed four armed males stole a gray Honda and other possessions.

Shortly after the Barton Drive incident was reported officers spotted the stolen vehicle at a gas station on North Hearne Avenue and attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver fled.

Police engaged the suspect vehicle in a short pursuit. At some point, the suspects exited the vehicle and officers pursued them on foot.

Four suspects were caught by patrol officers and detectives. They were arrested on numerous felony charges including armed robbery and illegal possession of stolen things. Police also recovered two firearms and both stolen vehicles.

The teens range in age from 14 – 17 years old.