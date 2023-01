SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A woman was found dead in her home after police responded to shots fired on Bond Drive in Shreveport.

Caddo 911 logs show a shooting reported at 2:39 a.m. Saturday.

Police officers said when they arrived at the home, they found a woman had been shot. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Shreveport police said this investigation is ongoing.