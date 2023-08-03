SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police said a dispute between two drivers in a retail parking lot led to the city’s most recent incident of gun violence Thursday afternoon.

Police said they are still searching for the male suspect who allegedly shot the victim several times in the parking lot of Walmart on Bert Kouns Industrial Loop near Youree Drive. The victim was brought to the hospital for treatment of life threatening injuries.

The shooter is still at large and anyone with information about the shooting should call the Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-7300.