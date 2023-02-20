BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Police Department is searching for two suspects they say stole $1,500 in merchandise from the Academy Sports store on Beene Blvd.

Officials say the subjects took the merchandise around 7:00 p.m. on Feb. 8. Both subjects were captured on surveillance footage. The man and woman were both wearing dark clothing, and the man had eyeglasses on.

Police report that the subjects drove away in a maroon-colored vehicle.

If you know who they are, submit an anonymous tip to Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100, online or through their P3Tips app.