SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police officers say juveniles led them on a chase through the city and Caddo Parish after an attempted traffic stop Saturday.

Around 1:01 a.m. officers say they observed a suspicious vehicle at a gas station parking lot in the 6200 block of Pines Rd. When they approached the Hyundai sedan, police say the vehicle began to flee erratically and they gave chase.

Authorities discovered the sedan was recently reported stolen. The vehicle reportedly led officers on a lengthy chase before it stopped and the occupants tried to flee.

Shreveport traffic stop leads to pursuit (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Officers arrested three juveniles and charged the driver with aggravated flight from an officer and illegal possession of a stolen vehicle. Police seized a firearm during the incident.

No injuries were reported. Law enforcement will not release mugshots of the suspects involved because they are juveniles.