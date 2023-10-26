Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Natchitoches man suspected of a shooting on Wednesday afternoon was arrested according to police.

According to Natchitoches police, reports of a shooting in the 600 block of Rowena started coming in around 4:43 p.m.

When they arrived officers learned that a victim suffering from a gunshot wound was brought to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center for treatment. The victim was transferred to another hospital for further treatment.

Detectives identified 23-year-old Vallo Murphy and he was arrested without incident and brought to the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.