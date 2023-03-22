Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police arrested a man they suspect attacked a man at Lucky Jacks Casino in June 2022.

According to police, 30-year-old Lagarian Allums was arrested on March 22 in the 3200 block of Wagner Street by the Shreveport City Marshal’s Office and the SPD Warrants Unit.

On June 18th, 2022, Shreveport Police officers were called to the 6900 block of West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop on reports of a man being physically attacked at Lucky Jacks Casino.

Allums is charged with one count of second-degree battery, one count of domestic abuse battery, and two outstanding warrants in other jurisdictions.