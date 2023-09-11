All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police arrested a man suspected of shooting two people, one fatally, earlier in September.

Police responded to the call of a shooting at the Time Out bar on Mansfield Road around 1:30 a.m. Sept. 2. Responding officers found two people suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene. EMS took both victims to a local area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

One victim, Lajah Chantilly Clarisa Small, was pronounced dead at the hospital. Officials said the male victim is expected to recover.

Brandon Merritt (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Investigators determined that Brandon Merritt reportedly shot the victims and fled the scene. While still at the scene, another shooting took place at the Encore on Kingston apartments in which Merritt was struck by gunfire.

First responders took him to a local area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives obtained arrest warrants for Merritt for one count of second-degree murder and one count of attempted second-degree murder. Law enforcement booked him into the Shreveport City Jail on Sept. 8.