SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport police arrested two men for their alleged involvement in a shootout at a local hotel.

Police said they responded to a reported shooting on June 4 at 10 a.m. in the 5100 block of Westwood Park.

When officers arrived they said they found an armed male identified as 24-year-old Tomyren Kelly suffering from a gunshot wound. Investigators learned that Kelly and another male had a verbal altercation during which both men brandished firearms and simultaneously shot at one another inside the hotel lobby.

Kelly was arrested for one count of illegal use of a firearm and one count of felon in possession of a firearm. He is expected to recover from his injuries.

Detectives learned that the other man involved was 30-year-old Lawron Johnson and obtained warrants for his arrest charging that he committed aggravated battery, illegal use of a weapon, and felon in possession of a firearm.

A traffic stop was executed on July 12 around 1:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Ratcliff Drive and Johnson was arrested on the outstanding warrants.

At the time of his arrest officers found a handgun, and an assault-style rifle. An additional count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and the guns were seized as evidence.