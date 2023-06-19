Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

PLAIN DEALING, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives and Plain Dealing police are investigating after a man allegedly shot and killed a woman over the weekend.

According to the Bossier Sheriff’s Office, a shooting took place just before midnight on Sunday in the 100 block of South Louisiana Street in Plain Dealing.

Detectives say a man, identified as 59-year-old Ronnie L. Bryant, shot a woman in the neck during a domestic dispute in a car.

After the shooting, Bryant contacted a Plain Dealing police officer and requested help for the victim.

The victim, identified as Melissa Powell, was transported to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries.

After an interview by detectives, Bryant was arrested for one count of second-degree murder and booked into the Bossier Max with a bond of $500,000.