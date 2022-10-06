Shreveport police are seeking suspects’ identities in connection with a burglary on August 12, 2022. (Courtesy: Shreveport Police Department)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport police released surveillance photos Thursday in hopes of identifying suspects in connection with the burglary of several south Shreveport self-storage units in August.

The burglaries happened on August 12, according to SPD. Investigators say the burglars cut locks off of multiple storage buildings at the storage facility in the 100 block of Dalton St. and stole items from inside different units.

Anyone with information that may be helpful in solving the case is asked to contact the Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-7300 #3.

Anonymous tipsters can contact Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.