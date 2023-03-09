CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shamicael Antonio Pearson was found guilty of second-degree murder in Caddo Parish District Court on Thursday afternoon.

Jury selection in the case charging Pearson with the fatal shooting of Devin Myers started on Monday. The jury consisted of nine men and three women. The jury returned with the guilty verdict Wednesday afternoon.

Shreveport police were called to Lillian Street in Queensborough in response to a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Myers shot multiple times in the back.

It was reported that previous disagreements between Myers and Pearson led to the shooting.

Pearson will return to court for sentencing on March 27.