KEITHVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The parent of a Keithville Elementary student was arrested after he hit a school employee with his car Friday afternoon, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Police say the incident happened just after 4 p.m. They were called to Keithville Elementary for a parent who was reportedly acting erratically.

According to reports, 36-year-old Courtland Jackson became agitated by school bus delays and attempted to cut in line to pick his child up. A school employee who was directing traffic at the time was struck by Jackson’s car.

Jackson then got out of his car and pick up his child.

The school employee who was struck confronted Jackson and tried to stop him from leaving with the child. Jackson then pushed the employee out of the way.

CPSO deputies arrived within minutes of receiving the 911 call. Jackson was arrested and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center and charged with aggravated battery and battery of a school teacher.

Deputies remained with the child until the mother could pick them up.