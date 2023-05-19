Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man was arrested after he was found to have marijuana at the Overton Brooks VA Medical Center on Friday.

According to Shreveport police 33-year-old Roydale Ladon Stewart was arrested and faces a charge of distribution of Schedule I narcotics after police officers with the VA found that he possessed 42 pounds of marijuana.

The marijuana was brought to the Shreveport Police Department and Stewart was booked into Shreveport City Jail according to online booking records.