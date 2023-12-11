EAGLETOWN, Okla. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is assisting in a homicide investigation in Eagletown.

Earnest Threadgill (Source: Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation)

On Dec. 7, McCurtain County deputies responded to the scene of the shooting near Main St. and J Joiner Rd. When they arrived, deputies found a man dead outside of the home.

While searching the property, they found Earnest Threadgill.

Based on evidence gathered from the scene, law enforcement arrested Threadgill and booked him into McCurtain County Jail. He is facing a charge of first-degree murder.

MCSO requested the assistance of the OSBI in the investigation.