DE SOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The De Soto Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested one following a viral video of two 18-wheeler drivers in a road rage incident Tuesday.

According to a Facebook post by DPSO, at approximately 8 a.m. on Wednesday, it was brought to the attention of the office that a video had gone viral on Facebook showing two 18-wheeler drivers involved in what appeared to be a road-rage incident.

Officials say DPSO immediately made contact with dispatch and determined there were no calls received regarding this incident the prior evening. By 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, investigators had already identified both drivers and made one arrest.

Omar Berrios Martinez, 44, was arrested and charged with reckless operation with no accident, and aggravated obstruction of a highway. Martinez was booked in the De Soto Detention Center, and his semi-truck was towed.

One trucker arrested in a road rage incident in De Soto Parish. (Source: De Soto Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Police say that contact has also now been made with the driver of the second 18-wheeler from the video. At this time, the driver is being cooperative with law enforcement and intends to turn himself in.

The cause of this incident is under investigation.

DPSO is asking the public to call the sheriff’s office to report a crime or 911 in the event of an emergency and to not rely on Facebook or other social platforms as a middleman to report a crime.