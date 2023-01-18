SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — At least one person was shot in the Highland neighborhood of Shreveport.

According to online dispatch records, Caddo 911, six units with the Shreveport Police Department responded to a shooting just after 6:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Line Ave.

Police say one person was shot and taken to the hospital. Officers are searching for a possible male suspect who is wearing a black vest and grey hoodie.

