One man was injured in a Saturday afternoon shooting near a local carwash. KMSS/KTAL photo by Jaelon Jackson

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are at the scene of a Saturday afternoon shooting that wounded a man in the Mooretown area.

Just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting in the 3700 block of Baxter Street.

When they arrived, police found a black male victim in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm. He was taken to a local hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Police say the shooters got out of a grey vehicle and shot toward Baxter Street Carwash, leaving one victim injured and then left the scene.

Police have no suspects in this shooting, and ask that anyone with information to contact Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.