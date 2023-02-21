SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Shreveport Police Department is investigating after one person died following a shooting Tuesday evening.

According to online dispatch records, Caddo 911, nearly 20 units responded to a shooting on Miller Street just after 5:30 p.m.

Shreveport police say there were two Black males that exited a blue sedan and shot at two people on the porch of a home. An elderly woman in her 70s was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say one man around the age of 35 was pronounced dead on the scene.

Around 20 shell casings were found, and two people were arrested for interfering with the crime scene.