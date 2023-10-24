BOSSIER CITY, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) — Bossier City police have arrested four people, including two juveniles, for the fatal overnight shooting of a 20-year-old.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at the North Park Apartment complex on Montgomery Lane at approximately 11 p.m. Monday night.

Police say upon arrival, they found one male victim lying in the parking lot that had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.

The victim, later identified as Jonathan Johnson, was transported to a local hospital but later passed away due to his injuries.

Detectives charged 20-year-old, Devon Gaston with second-degree murder and two unrelated outstanding warrants with a total bond of $1,850,000.

BCPD charged 18-year-old, Da’Michael Ware with ‘accessory after the fact’ to second-degree murder with a bond of $1 million.

The two juveniles, aged 15 and 17 charged second-degree murder each with a $1 million bond. The juveniles were transported to Ware Detention Center.

Bossier Police reported the adult suspects were taken to Bossier City Jail.