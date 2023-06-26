CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — An Oil City man is sentenced to serve 90 years for sex crimes.

According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, 39-year-old Anthony Joseph Remedes pleaded guilty in April to child pornography charges and was sentenced in Caddo District Court Monday to 90 years in prison.

Remedes was sentenced by District Judge Donald E. Hathaway Jr. to 30 years at hard labor without the benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence on each of three counts to which he admitted guilt.

The terms are to be served consecutively.

Remedes admitted to possessing three videos of juveniles under the age of 13 performing sexual acts with adults. He was already a registered sex offender for a 2016 conviction of attempted possession of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.

This investigation started with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office and was handed over to Louisiana State Police. Remedes was contacted by troopers and confessed to viewing pornography containing juveniles as young as 1-year-old.

He was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Courtney Ray and Jason Waltman. He was defended by Elizabeth Gibson.