CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — An Oil City man was arrested after stabbing a family member Wednesday afternoon.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a release that officers responded to a stabbing just after 3:30 p.m. in the 14000 block of Hwy 538.

Officials say one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the suspect, 30-year-old Timothy Humphry, was arrested after deputies conducted a traffic stop.

Dheriff’s Detective Matt Lucky investigated and found Humphrey allegedly stabbed a family member three times during an altercation. Humphrey was arrested and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for aggravated battery.