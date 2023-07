SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KETK) – A murder suspect from Shreveport is in police custody in East Texas after officials warned community members that a “murder suspect was still at large in the county.”

The San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office told their community Wednesday night to be aware of a murder suspect “still at large” in the county.

In an updated Facebook post the SACSO 26-year-old Kenavion Baker of Shreveport, La. was “found and in custody.”