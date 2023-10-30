SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies and Shreveport Fire Department crews are on the scene of a possible bomb threat at Donnie Bickham Middle School.

They received a call to the area around 7:52 a.m. Law enforcement sent out a notice to parents and guardians that the school was on lockdown and law enforcement was on campus around 8:22 a.m. Authorities directed parents to turn around while they worked the scene.

Donnie Bickham Middle School on lockdown due to bomb threat (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

School officials said they are following lockdown procedures and working closely with law enforcement. They said the students are safe at this time.

One parent at the scene told KTAL crews that she was in contact with her kids inside the building.

Around 9:20 a.m., law enforcement began allowing parents and guardians to pick up their children.

The case is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.