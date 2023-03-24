HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting took place Thursday night.

According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, deputies responded to a fight in progress on Lotta Road in Karnack that resulted in an officer-involved shooting.

Officials say Sheriff Fletcher has requested the Texas Rangers to conduct an independent investigation.

This is a developing story, and more information will be released when it is available.