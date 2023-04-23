SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that has taken the life of a man in Shreveport on Sunday night.

Dispatch record Caddo 911 initially described Shreveport Police Department officer(s) on the scene of a traffic stop at 9:31 p.m. on Apr. 23. Officials say police attempted a traffic stop near the cross streets of Mansfield Rd. and Valley View Dr. in Shreveport and a struggle ensued with the driver.

Within an hour of the initial traffic stop, Caddo 911 described more than 29 units on the scene.

At least 29 units on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Shreveport on Sunday, Apr. 23. Image by KTAL Staff.

They say the officers believed he had a gun and fired. The Caddo Parish Coroner says he was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital where he died of multiple gunshot wounds. There were no other occupants in the vehicle.

Police recovered a firearm from the scene. The shooting remains under investigation by the Louisiana State Police.

Community members are reportedly planning a protest and march outside of the Shreveport Police Headquarters at noon today.

The LSP encourages anyone with information and/or pictures and video to share that information with LSP Detectives by calling 318-741-2735. In addition, citizens can anonymously report information through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system by visiting https://dpsweb.dps.louisiana.gov/suspicious.nsf/WebForm?OpenForm or calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.