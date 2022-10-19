MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, the Office of Juvenile Justice completed the first phase of adjudicated youth transfers. Several were transferred to Monroe.

According to officials, transporters moved 18 youths to secure care facilities throughout the State of Louisiana.

The comprehensive plan, including short and long-term goals, addresses the need to provide better care for youth and improve safety for youth, staff and surrounding communities.

Approximately 10 youths from Bridge City Center in Bridge City, La., moved to Swanson Center for Youth in Monroe, La. According to reports, four youths from Acadiana Center for Youth at St. Martinville and four youths from Swanson Center for Youth at Monroe were moved to the temporary West Feliciana Center for Youth facility—for a total of eight youths currently housed at the West Feliciana Center for Youth.