SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Licensed Practical Nurse at DeSoto Regional Health pleaded guilty to one count of obtaining controlled substances by fraud, according to United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown.

According to the U.S. Attorney, 66-year-old Debra E. Craig of Converse, La. entered a guilty plea in federal court Tuesday morning. This comes after the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced indictments for Craig and 65-year-old Dr. Jeffrey Evans, Jr. of Mansfield on October 26.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney, Craig worked for Evans who convinced her to fill prescriptions for him illegally. Evans claimed that he needed hydrocodone-acetaminophen to treat pain and would write the prescription in the name “Debbie Craig” for 100 dosage units of hydrocodone-acetaminophen 10-325mg.

Craig would take the prescriptions to Mansfield Drug Company in DeSoto Parish to fill them using money given to her by Evans. Craig would then deliver the pills to Evans.

Fraudulent prescriptions filled by Craig on September 18, 2020, are the basis for the guilty plea she entered on November 1. When sentenced, Craig faces up to four years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000