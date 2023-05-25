Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

CAMPTI, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives have arrested a woman in connection to a shooting in Campti that left a man critically injured earlier this month.

According to NPSO, deputies responded to reports of a male being transported to the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center clinic in Campti suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

When deputies arrived at the clinic, they learned that a 30-year-old Natchitoches man was transported by medical helicopter suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Detectives learned after investigating, that a motorist was traveling on Burl Pickett Road in Campti when they discovered the victim lying on the side of the road suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

The motorist then assisted the victim in getting medical aid.

Detectives say after investigating and analyzing evidence they developed a person of interest identified as 20-year-old Imani Knox.

Detectives obtained criminal arrest warrants for Knox and she was arrested on May 18, by detectives without resistance.

Knox was transported and booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center charged with one count of principal to armed robbery, and one count of principle to 1st degree murder.

She remains in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center with bond set at 1.25 million dollars.

Detectives say the investigation is still ongoing as they attempt to identify and arrest a 2nd suspect involved in the shooting