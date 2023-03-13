NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Natchitoches Parish man was arrested after leading deputies on a 16-mile pursuit in a stolen vehicle Friday night.

According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were patrolling in Campti when they ran the plates of a tan 2012 Chevrolet Suburban.

Deputies determined that the car had been reported stolen in Winn Parish and stopped the vehicle on US-71.

While deputies were instructing the driver to exit the vehicle, they say he refused to exit and drove off while yelling at deputies.

The driver then lead deputies on a 16-mile vehicle chase through Campti and Red River Parish. Red River Parish deputies responded on La. Hwy 784 where they successfully deployed a tire deflation device.

The suspect continued on for another two miles, before leaving his car and fleeing on foot into some nearby woods.

Deputies followed the suspect into the woods and eventually took 22-year-old Owen Scallion into custody following a brief struggle.

Following a search of the stolen vehicle, deputies recovered three firearms. Deputies also searched the woods near the site of the foot chase and found a small amount of suspected methamphetamines, drug paraphernalia, and Scallion’s identification.

Scallion was booked into the Red River Parish Jail then transported and booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center. He is charged with illegal possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting an officer by flight, three counts of illegal possession of a firearm by a felon, resisting an officer, reckless operation of a vehicle, possession of CDS II methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear in the 10th Judicial District Court, and other traffic offenses.