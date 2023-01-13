NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a man and his son after an investigation into the rape of a juvenile and harassment of the victim’s family.

Officials say deputies arrested 18-year-old Jonathan Cody Berry of Robeline on Jan. 11 following the four-month investigation. Berry is charged with four counts of first-degree forcible rape of a victim under the age of 13.

Jonathan Cody Berry (Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office)

According to NPSO, the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center alerted the sheriff’s office of the sexual assault on Oct. 14, 2022. A Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner collected physical evidence, which officials turned over to the crime lab for analysis. A detective also interviewed the parents and the child.

Authorities asked for assistance from Project Celebration in Many, La. after completing more interviews and collecting further evidence. A judge issued a search warrant to retrieve a DNA sample from the suspect after Project Celebration provided forensic evidence in the case.

Northwest La. Crime Lab submitted its results on Jan. 11, and detectives interviewed Berry that day. Detectives reportedly determined there was probable cause and sufficient evidence during the interview and arrested him. They booked him into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center. His bond is set at $500,000.

Detectives arrested his father the following day. They say the man allegedly sent electronic threats to the family shortly after his son’s arrest. Carlos Ray Berry, also of Robeline, is charged with one count of felony intimidation of a witness. His bond is not set.