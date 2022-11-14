NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Natchitoches man is in jail after deputies say he threw an AR-15 from his car while stopping him for speeding.

Officials say Khalil B. Wadood, of Natchitoches, was driving more than 20 mph over the speed limit Sunday afternoon in a 2013 Chevrolet Camaro. Deputies clocked him at 98 mph in a 75 mph zone while patrolling I-49 south of Natchitoches.

Deputies learned Wadood did not have a driver’s license or insurance. Other sources informed deputies that Wadood threw a long gun from the car’s passenger side just before the traffic stop. K-9 “Roka” assisted with the traffic stop.

When law enforcement searched the immediate area, they found a loaded AR-15 semi-automatic rifle. They discovered the gun was not stolen, but Wadood was a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Authorities booked him into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center. He is facing charges of speeding 98 mph in a 75 mph zone, having no driver’s license, no compulsory vehicle insurance, criminal obstruction of justice and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony.

Wadood is on felony probation and remains in the detention center with a probation hold.

Officials will send the firearm to the crime lab for analysis.