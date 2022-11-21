NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Deputies in Natchitoches are searching for a Rapides Parish man they say fled from them during a domestic abuse investigation.

Sunday evening, deputies responded to a domestic disturbance around 6:36 p.m. on the 100 block of Lateral Lane. Authorities say when they arrived, Bailey D. Goodman, from the Flatwoods area of Rapides Parish, was hiding in a vehicle parked in the yard. They say Goodman allegedly assaulted a dating partner.

Deputies say they assisted him from the vehicle and placed him under arrest. Officials say deputies found methamphetamine when they searched him.

As they attempted to place Goodman in the rear of a patrol unit, he reportedly jerked away and ran into the nearby woods. The Winn Parish K-9 Tracking Team assisted with the search, during which deputies discovered that Goodman had removed his pants and boots and then rolled in mud to cover his body with his hands still cuffed behind his back.

The search continued until shortly after midnight, but deputies could not locate him.

The NPSO wants Goodman on outstanding warrants for domestic abuse battery, possession of CDS schedule II methamphetamine, simple escape and two counts of resisting an officer. He is 25 years old, 5’9″ tall, weighs approximately 198lbs and has light brown hair and hazel eyes.

Officials say Goodman has ties to the Many and Shreveport areas. If you know where he is, contact the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 352-6432.