NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting over the weekend that left one young man dead and another wounded.

The shooting happened just before 10:40 p.m. Saturday inside the city limits of Natchitoches, but the sheriff’s office says Natchitoches police requested NPSO take the lead on the case in order to protect the integrity of the investigation because the victim is related to NPD employees.

NPD officers responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired in the area of Grace and Berry Avenues and arrived to find one of the victims lying on the edge of the road suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. That victim was later identified as 19-year-old Rodjay Jaheim Stackhouse of Natchitoches.

Stackhouse was pronounced dead at the scene by Natchitoches Parish Assistant Coroner Steven Clanton.

Officers learned a second victim had been taken by private vehicle to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries and that those responsible for the shooting fled the scene.

The second victim, a 20-year-old also from Natchitoches, is expected to recover.

NPSO says detectives spent most of the night processing the crime scene, photographing and collecting evidence, and speaking with possible witnesses and residents in the area. Investigators say they collected multiple empty bullet casings at the crime scene, but so far they have not identified a motive for the shooting.

“‘As we continue to investigate recent gun violence and this senseless murder, we ask the community to pull together, provide us with information and help us from a public safety standpoint to solve this case and other unsolved cases in Natchitoches Parish,'” NPSO Major Reginald Turner said in a statement released on the investigation.

“Sheriff Stuart Wright, Natchitoches Mayor Ronnie Williams and Natchitoches Police Chief Nikeo Collins extend their condolences to family and friends of Rodjay Jaheim Stackhouse.”

Anyone with information related to this homicide is asked to contact Detective Lt. J. Byles with the NPSO Criminal Investigations Division at 318-357-7830. Tips can also be reported anonymously by downloading the P3 Tips app on a smartphone or by calling Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at (318) 238-2388. All tips remain confidential, and the caller can receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest of an offender.