SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport City Council announced a movement to unite the community in the fight against crime called “Now Peace.”

Shreveport leaders announced the resources available to create a safer Shreveport.

Council member Alan Jackson asked residents to be a part of the solution.

“As your leaders, we’re not hiding, we’re not going anywhere and we want to make sure those who do not mean Shreveport any good that we’re coming together,” Jackson said.

Council member Tabatha Taylor read the names of the forty-three homicide victims this year to emphasize that gun violence and homicides are unacceptable and should not be accepted.

Taylor represents District A where a Fourth of July celebration turned violent when opposing groups of men shot indiscriminately. Taylor said she will not rest until the perpetrators are brought to justice.

Shreveport Police said there is one common thread in each homicide investigation.

“What seems to be common and prevalent in many of the incidents, is nothing but the devil’s work,” Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith said.

President of Shreveport City Council and Pastor, James Green said “Now Peace” is a rally to spiritual warfare, and the leaders of Shreveport are willing to be at the forefront.

“I believe that, and we believe that with all this that’s going on that we’re in a spiritual and if we do nothing, nothing will be done,” Pastor Green said.

He told a story from the bible about Nehemiah whose city was poisoned but he always returned to ‘taste the water.’

“Yes there is poison in our city; yes, there is violence in our city; yes, there is crime in our city. Somebody has to take the forefront and go out front, and taste the water,” Green said.

Smith said that he feels positive that “Now Peace” will become a rallying cry for those who have lost hope.

“Some people don’t have the hope that they need, hopefully, this will bring about hope in that area so I’m excited about this rally and this rally going on in our community,” Chief Smith said.

The rally will be held in Airport Park. The date has not been announced.