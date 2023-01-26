TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Texas Police Department is warning businesses about a new scam targeting employees’ paychecks.

Over the past few weeks, a fake email has been sent to several businesses in the area. The email is supposedly from an employee of that company asking for changes to be made to their direct deposit information.

“Essentially what would happen is if the company were to change the information, the paycheck would be going to the scammer’s debit card or something to that effect where basically the money would disappear almost instantaneously, so the company would be out all the money,” said TTPD PIO Shawn Vaughn.

Vaughn says thankfully no businesses have fallen for the scam.